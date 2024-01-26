Massachusetts agency advancing racial equity reopens Worcester office in new location

WORCESTER — Real estate issues prompted the closing of the Worcester office of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination in October 2022.

From left, Rubby Wuabu, Healey administration policy and cabinet affairs liaison; Michael Memmolo, MCAD interim executive director; Monserrate Rodríguez Colón, MCAD commissioner; Sen. Robyn Kennedy, D-Worcester; Joe Petty, mayor of Worcester; Eric D. Batista, city manager of Worcester, and Commissioner Sunila Thomas George, MCAD chairwoman, attend the grand reopening of the Worcester office of the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination on Jan. 19.

“That led to a gap in service to residents of Central Massachusetts,” said Justine LaVoye, a spokesperson for the independent governmental agency. But now that it has found a centrally located, fully accessible building at 18 Chestnut St., the office reopened last week. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and fully accessible by public transportation and to all comers.

Tasked with enforcing anti-discrimination laws throughout the state, agency teams work in three locations, including Worcester with the central office located in Boston and another satellite office in Springfield.

Anyone can file a claim alleging differential treatment based on factors ranging from race, ethnicity, sex and age to pregnancy status, military service and disability, according to MCAD.

“Anyone” includes state residents, employees who work in Massachusetts but live in other states and even visitors to the commonwealth, who can file claims in five categories — employment, housing, lodging, mortgage and lending, and discrimination in higher education, said LaVoye.

Local leaders, politicians and city representatives attended the grand reopening Jan. 19.

“The new MCAD office puts vital resources in a central location and within a building filled with agencies that are championing access and inclusivity for community members who are seeking assistance,” said Worcester City Manager Eric D. Batista. “Thank you for coming back to this city to protect our residents so that all people, regardless of identity, can lead successful and dignified lives.”

The agency is required to serve the City of Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents, LaVoye said, adding it is expected to play a pivotal role in extending the reach of its services. Beyond receiving and processing individual complaints, services include public hearings, dispute mediation and reconciliation as well as outreach.

“We want to be proactive,” LaVoye said, especially when it comes to complaints of harassment and adherence to parental leave guidelines.

Working to eliminate discrimination

The MCAD teams also conduct training for perpetrators of discrimination, offering ways to mitigate reported breaches in the state’s anti-discrimination laws.

“Eliminating discrimination is a part of every conversation,” said Sen. Robyn Kennedy, D-Worcester. “From the workplace, to housing, to education, discrimination robs people of opportunities, access, and a fair chance at a high quality of life. Anti-discrimination laws ensure the rights of people are not violated. The MCAD meets our constituents at some of their toughest moments and we are grateful for the work the agency is doing.”

The agency strives to process a complaint, which includes gathering evidence and possibly holding a public hearing, within 18 to 24 months of its filing. The agency works closely with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the office of Housing and Urban Development on certain cases, involving employment discrimination and housing issues.

Cases increasing over last fiscal year

In its next annual report to Gov. Maura Healey, MCAD discloses its caseload in fiscal year 2023, running from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, reached 3,086 complaints filed. Currently, for fiscal 2024, the number of complaints filed has already exceeded that number.

“We’re at the halfway mark of the year,” LaVoye said. She speculated the growth in complaint could be a combination of the agency’s outreach efforts, coupled with overall societal conditions. “Once people know their rights and where to go to be heard, they are more likely to file a complaint.”

The opening of the new office may also have prompted a spike in the number of complaints filed.

“The convenience of this location, and its ease of access by public transportation, was a major factor in selecting our new office,” said MCAD Commissioner Monserrate Rodríguez Colón during her remarks at Friday’s grand opening. “I have been a resident of Worcester County for over 30 years, and I know the resilience of this community. We are very excited to be back in this great city, opening our doors to serve the people here and build connections with the incredible organizations in this area.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: MCAD office reopens in accessible locale on Chestnut St. in Worcester