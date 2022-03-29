Massachusetts attorney general drops objection to sale of National Grid's RI business

PROVIDENCE — The $5.3-billion sale of National Grid’s Rhode Island energy operations to a Pennsylvania corporation has cleared one of two remaining hurdles with the resolution of a court appeal in Massachusetts.

The Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts on Tuesday accepted a settlement agreement between National Grid and the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, which had opposed the sale on the grounds that it could raise the costs borne by electric customers in that state.

Background: Narragansett Electric sale on hold indefinitely. How the cost of electricity in MA stopped it

Because of their proximity, National Grid’s utility businesses in Rhode Island and Massachusetts currently share some services.

Healey's office had argued that the sale of the Rhode Island business, known as the Narragansett Electric Company, to Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation would mean that Massachusetts ratepayers could take on the full payment of those services, leading to an estimated $29 million in additional costs a year.

After the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities waived the requirement of a full regulatory proceeding that could have included an exploration of the ratepayer-impact issues, Healey’s office appealed. The Supreme Judicial Court stayed the waiver while the case was underway, indefinitely pushing back the closing date of the transaction between National Grid and PPL.

The court on Tuesday dismissed the appeal and lifted the stay. Under the settlement, National Grid agreed to absorb the additional $29 million in annual costs from falling on Massachusetts ratepayers.

The process: State regulators approve sale of Narragansett Electric to PPL Corporation

“Massachusetts families should not be forced to shoulder millions of dollars in extra costs for their utility services from this sale,” Healey said in a statement. “We are pleased to have secured a resolution that not only protects customers from higher rates but provides additional benefits during a time of need.”

Story continues

RI court case still stands in the way

The decision in Massachusetts means the only obstacle still standing in the path of the deal is a Superior Court case in Rhode Island. That case was brought by Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, whose office appealed the approval of the transaction by the state Division of Public Utilities and Carriers.

In the 334-page opinion, top officials at the division concluded that the transaction complies with the standard set by state law — specifically that services would not be diminished under new ownership and that the sale is consistent with the public interest.

But Neronha’s office appealed, maintaining that ratepayer costs in Rhode Island could go up if the deal goes through. His office also argues that storm response could suffer because PPL’s other holdings are far away in Pennsylvania and Kentucky, and that PPL hasn’t demonstrated how it would support emissions-reduction targets required by a landmark climate change law passed in Rhode Island last year.

Areas of concern: Worries persist about storm response if Narragansett Electric sale goes through

Like their counterparts in Massachusetts, lawyers in Neronha’s office had also asked for a stay of the closing, but the request was rendered moot by the stay in Massachusetts. Rhode Island Superior Court Judge Brian Stern heard arguments on the stay request but suspended deliberations after the decision came down in Massachusetts.

That stay request is alive again, and Stern is expected to issue a ruling on the motion late Thursday or on Friday, according to a courts spokesman.

Kristy Dos Reis, spokeswoman for Neronha, said, "We will continue to seek a stay of the closing of the transaction until the important issues raised by our appeal can be fully reviewed by the court."

In Massachusetts, also under the agreement with Healey’s office, National Grid will make a one-time $7.9-million credit to Massachusetts ratepayers to cover short-term increases in costs following the closing of the sale. The company will also forgive $4 million in customer debt and pay $1 million to a grant program overseen by the attorney general’s office that provides residential heating assistance.

National Grid described the dismissal of the appeal in Massachusetts as a “major milestone” for the transaction.

“Through our settlement with the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office, we are happy to reaffirm our commitment that we made from the outset that Massachusetts customers will not pay Rhode Island costs and will not experience an adverse impact by the sale of our Rhode Island business,” the company said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Mass. AG Maura Healey drops objection to National Grid sale in RI