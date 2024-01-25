Massachusetts blogger ‘Turtleboy’ blows kiss at camera during latest court appearance

A Massachusetts blogger known as “Turtleboy” blew a kiss to the camera during his latest court appearance Thursday before his domestic violence case was continued to a later date

Aidan Kearney, 42 of Holdon, appeared in Dedham District Court, a month after a judge revoked his bail in connection with an alleged assault and battery incident at a Medfield home in late December.

Kearney turned himself in to police in connection to an alleged assault and battery incident at a Medfield home on the night of December 22, 2023. He is accused of going to the home of an ex-girlfriend after he learned she’d been summoned to testify in front of a grand jury, shoving her, and threatening her.

This incident occurred hours after Kearney was arraigned on 16 felony charges for intimidation of a witness, conspiracy to intimidate a witness, and picketing a witness.

An abuse protection order was filed by Kearney’s ex-girlfriend, the alleged accuser. In that paperwork, obtained by Boston 25 News, she says Aiden Kearney assaulted her and threatened her if she testified.

Kearney has been leading the “Free Karen Read” movement.

The case will return to court on February 26.

