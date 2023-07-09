Massachusetts Boy Scout killed in boating accident in New Hampshire

The boy killed in a boating accident on a New Hampshire lake was identified as a Massachusetts Boy Scout from Lexington.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., New Hampshire 911 received a call for a boating accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton, where a young boy was injured while out on a boat, state police said.

The boy whose name and age have not been released was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The boy had been among a group of campers from out-of-state who were in New Hampshire at the Boy Scout camp for the week when he died.

Lexington, Massachusetts Superintendent wrote a letter to the district identifying the boy involved in the fatal boating accident as a Clarke Middle School student who was attending a summer camp in New Hampshire.

According to Superintendent Julie Hackett, multiple students witnessed the accident and the district is working with Lexington Human Services to make grief counseling available for Clarke students and staff, as well as other students and staff who are impacted by the tragedy.

“Our hearts are with the victim’s family, as well as the Clarke school community and all those impacted by this tragic event. We are blessed to be part of a loving, caring community, and we come together in times of need. I know that you will continue to be there for one another, and you will keep all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers,” Hackett said.

The Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America also confirmed the death.

“We are heartbroken to confirm the death of a Scout yesterday following a tragic accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton. We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout’s family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Neither New Hampshire State Police nor Boy Scouts identified the victim.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW