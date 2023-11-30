Massachusetts cannot tolerate racial bias in police stops. The Legislature must act

Why won’t Beacon Hill’s overwhelmingly Democratic leadership move forward on legislation that would require Massachusetts police officers to collect demographic data during every traffic stop?

Why do the race and ethnicity of drivers let go with verbal warnings — which Massachusetts police estimate happens in four out of 10 stops — go unrecorded?

Why do we tolerate these gaping holes in public data that, if filled, advocates say could make it easier to stop racial profiling and unconstitutional police practices?

Whitewashed: The story behind Massachusetts' 20-year failure to address racial profiling

These questions are at the heart of “Whitewashed,” a special USA TODAY Network investigation by the Cape Cod Times, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette and USA TODAY. That report, which relied on dozens of interviews, more than 50 public records requests and an analysis of millions of traffic citations issued by Massachusetts police, found that legislative leaders have done little over the past two decades to address potential bias in traffic stops, the most common interaction between police and the public.

Staff writers Jeannette Hinkle, Brad Petrishen and Kinga Borondy and data reporters Dian Zhang and Dan Keemahill, who spent more than two years reporting the project, found:

Despite Massachusetts’ reputation as a beacon of liberal politics, legislators have done little to combat racial profiling — as the legislative record, emails and other documents show.

Police in nearly 60 communities are marking the majority of men with Hispanic surnames as white — skewing data used to probe racial bias. That data is also flawed because it is incomplete — legislative leaders under pressure from police associations have repeatedly rejected proposals that would have required police to collect demographic information on all drivers they stop.

In turn, information about the race and ethnicity of an estimated four in 10 drivers stopped across Massachusetts continues to go largely unrecorded. Advocates say that gap makes it easier for racial profiling to go undetected.

What data does exist raises questions. The USA TODAY Network's review of about 5 million citations issued by officers from 2014 to 2022 found significant disparities at half of the 305 local police departments that issued enough tickets for analysis.

These findings demonstrate that there is work to do on Beacon Hill — the Legislature must move forward on longstanding legislative proposals that would require police to collect data on all drivers they stop and to audit that data annually to track potential racial profiling — and improve police department efficiency.

We pride ourselves as a national leader in tolerance and equity — and yet, our lawmakers cannot be swayed to enact laws to improve policing and, in turn, fairness.

Massachusetts residents deserve better — we cannot tolerate this level of inequity on our roadways.

‘It has to stop’

In 2015, Christopher Jackson, a South Shore resident, sat in the Massachusetts Statehouse and pleaded with lawmakers to take up legislation that would require police to collect all-stop data — including those given verbal warnings. Jackson trembled as he spoke.

“Where I live, there is a great deal of racial profiling,” Jackson said with indignation in his voice. “And it has to stop.”

The legislation ultimately failed — as it has in 10 legislative sessions since 1999. Again, why?

Our review of emails and other documents reveals that legislators were often pressured by police and their advocates, to reject so-called “all-stops” proposals to expand demographic data collection.

“Massachusetts is deficient relative to states like California,” Josh Parker, senior counsel at New York University School of Law’s Policing Project, told the USA TODAY Network. “There are a number of essential data points to determine the efficacy of traffic stops (that) Massachusetts just isn’t collecting.”

Nearly 20 years ago, a taxpayer-funded study of traffic citations found that a lack of demographic data collected during stops was a significant problem. Concurrently, the nonprofit Commission on the Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies also recommended collecting data on all stops to monitor for patterns of bias. And state Supreme Judicial Court justices called racial profiling in traffic stops a “persistent and pernicious problem” in a September 2020 decision.

As we reported, 15 states, including Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont, require police to document all stops.

As much as $3.4 million in federal money has been routed to a Connecticut program that addresses racial disparities in traffic stops since 2016. Supporters of that program have credited it for reducing racial disparities in traffic stops — and improving police efficiency.

Massachusetts, however, isn’t eligible for equivalent federal funding. Why? The federal grant requires data to be collected on all drivers police stop.

‘Wield power in the shadows’

Astonishingly, none of Massachusetts’ most powerful legislative leaders agreed to interviews with our journalists to explain their thinking.

The Executive Office of Public Safety & Security, which oversees Massachusetts law enforcement, and Gov. Maura Healey, the former attorney general, also declined to comment.

That is unacceptable.

“We coast on our reputation as a progressive state so often, and it's particularly evident on issues of racial justice,” former state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, one of many lawmakers who’ve tried to get the data collected for years, told the USA TODAY Network.

Chang-Diaz pointed to the powerful police lobby’s hold on the Legislature.

“I won’t mince words,” she said. “I think this is a case study in how strong the police lobby is in our Statehouse, and then also, I think it’s a case study in how the modus operandi of the police lobby is to wield power in the shadows of the legislative process.”

A 2019 effort to pass all-stops legislation met with fierce opposition from police advocates, including the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs of Police Association. Our investigation found that lawmakers were encouraged by police advocates to actually weaken data collection.

That, too, is unacceptable.

Why does the will of police, as Chang-Diaz put it, triumph over the will of Massachusetts voters?

The dismal transparency of the Massachusetts Legislature makes answering that question nearly impossible.

Leon Smith, executive director of Citizens for Juvenile Justice, an advocacy organization, was sanguine about the lack of courage to address issues of race and profiling.

“You cannot address a problem if you don't first acknowledge that problem, and data is the way that we acknowledge the problem of race and bias in the system,” Smith said. “No data, no acknowledgment, no problem.”

What must happen

We strongly encourage members of the Massachusetts House and Senate to urgently approve all-stops legislation that would strengthen demographic data collection and increase the efficiency of our police departments. And we encourage Healey to sign that legislation.

We strongly encourage Massachusetts’ powerful police lobby to reconsider pressure tactics that have halted efforts to pass such legislation for the last 20 years.

We strongly encourage members of the Legislature and other public officials to show respect for the state's taxpayers and operate transparently — not just in regard to police stop legislation but all business before the Legislature. Transparency is a major tenet of democracy.

And we encourage our readers to share their views on the urgent need for uniform collection and annual analysis of demographic data in traffic stops with our legislators.

Massachusetts can and must do better.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Racial profiling: Mass. must reform police stop data collection