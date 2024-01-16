Massachusetts child found dead in New Mexico: Mother's last address was in Gardner

A former Gardner woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter in New Mexico.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County, Kerri Anne Santos, 33, was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, and aiding/abetting in criminal sexual contact of a minor.

Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department were dispatched to the University of New Mexico Hospital in response to a 3-year-old child who was deceased upon arrival, according to the report. Officers made contact with Santos, who told police she was traveling from Massachusetts to get away from a bad situation. She said that while traveling through New Mexico, she noticed her daughter – who is identified as “LS” in the document – was not feeling well, so she drove until she reached the hospital.

Upon arrival, a detective in the Crimes Against Children Unit consulted with hospital staff and determined that Santos’s story was suspicious.

“LS has bruising in different stages of healing all over her body with areas of concern: bruising behind both ears, ligature marks across both ankles, linear bruising around right wrist, and linear bruising along underwear line that from front hip to rear of buttocks,” the report read. “When Kerri brought LS into the emergency room she was wrapped in a blanket, medical staff attempted to pull back the blanket to examine LS and Kerri pulled away and asked why they needed to.”

The staff was eventually able to get the child away from Santos and discovered in a different room that she was already deceased. Santos had two additional children with her at the time, according to the report.

In an interview with police, Santos, who gave investigators an address in Gardner as her most recent, said she had moved from North Carolina to Massachusetts to get away from an abusive relationship. She said she had been living with an aunt and uncle who she said had been verbally abusive, which was why she had left the state.

“Kerri did not tell anyone she was leaving and does not have a phone, tablet or other means of communication,” according to the criminal complaint. “Kerri stated she had no final destination in mind when she left Massachusetts and just wanted to find somewhere no one knew her so she could have a fresh start. Kerri doesn’t remember the date or day of the week she left Massachusetts. The last state Kerri remembers driving through before New Mexico was Illinois.”

Asked to explain LS’s injuries, Santos said her daughter had been sick and had fallen off a toilet at a rest stop, according to investigators. Because of the lack of information from Santos, investigators reached out to the Gardner Police Department for any information that would help identify relatives who could provide more insight into Santos. Gardner officials were able to locate multiple domestic violence reports, and an investigation with the Department of Children and Families regarding suspicion of Santos’ use of drugs around her children.

Due to the suspicious nature of LS’s death, the two other children with Santos were placed in the custody of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

Also arrested and facing child abuse charges in connection with the case were Austin Bing, 28, Christina Pena-Cantos, 46, and James Welch, 48.

