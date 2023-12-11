Massachusetts city ranked as one of nation’s ‘most caring’, new survey says

The city may have a reputation for being rude, but there are also a lot of caring people who are concerned for others.

Boston has been ranked as one of the “Most Caring Cities in America’ according to a new report done by WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 38 key indicators of a compassionate spirit. The data set ranges from the share of sheltered homeless persons to the volunteering hours per capita to the share of income donated to charity.

Boston scored 68.61 and was ranked the second most caring city in the United States.

“The second-most caring city in America is Boston, as it turns out Bostonians have hearts of gold hiding behind their reputation for rudeness. Boston residents donate more money online per capita than anyone else in the U.S,” the survey said.

Most Caring Cities in America:

Madison, WI Boston, MA Virginia Beach, VA New York, NY San Diego, CA Chesapeake, VA Colorado Springs, CO Fremont, CA Portland, OR Scottsdale, AZ

