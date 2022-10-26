Two college campuses in Boston go into lockdown after report of a person with a gun

Students were told to shelter in place after two college campuses in Boston went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a report of a person with a gun, according to Boston Police.

The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and Wentworth Institute of Technology both sent out RAVE Alerts just after 2:00 p.m., asking everyone on campus to please stay where they are, lock all doors and wait for an ALL-CLEAR message.

According to the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston Police deemed the area safe at approximately 3:20 p.m. and left the scene of both colleges.

UPDATE: Boston Police investigated a reported incident at a MassArt building this afternoon and Wentworth issued a shelter-in-place order due to campus proximity. The scene has now been cleared and the shelter-in-place is lifted. — Wentworth Institute of Technology (@wentworthinst) October 26, 2022

MassArt provided an update shortly after 3:00 p.m., stating that evening classes were cancelled. According to MassArt, a Wentworth student reported that there was an armed individual in the area of the Artist’s Residence building.





Boston Police got a call about a possible man with a gun on Huntington Avenue near the Longwood Medical area but have not located any armed persons at this time.

Students told to shelter in place at Mass College of Art & Design on Huntington Ave while BPD responds to report of man with gun nearby. Police haven’t found any armed person, no shots fired #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/HiPFdfxyz4 — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) October 26, 2022

RAVE Alert: Wentworth Campus Lockdown in Progress - if you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message. — Wentworth Institute of Technology (@wentworthinst) October 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW