Two college campuses in Boston go into lockdown after report of a person with a gun

2
Natalie Khait
·2 min read

Students were told to shelter in place after two college campuses in Boston went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a report of a person with a gun, according to Boston Police.

The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and Wentworth Institute of Technology both sent out RAVE Alerts just after 2:00 p.m., asking everyone on campus to please stay where they are, lock all doors and wait for an ALL-CLEAR message.

According to the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston Police deemed the area safe at approximately 3:20 p.m. and left the scene of both colleges.

MassArt provided an update shortly after 3:00 p.m., stating that evening classes were cancelled. According to MassArt, a Wentworth student reported that there was an armed individual in the area of the Artist’s Residence building.


Boston Police got a call about a possible man with a gun on Huntington Avenue near the Longwood Medical area but have not located any armed persons at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories