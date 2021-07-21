Massachusetts couple sues eBay over 'unrelenting' harassment campaign

FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign at an office building in San Jose, California
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - A Massachusetts couple sued eBay Inc on Wednesday for being subjected to an "unrelenting stream" of threats by its employees to stifle their online newsletter critical of the e-commerce company.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, David and Ina Steiner accused eBay of conspiring through its employees and contractors to "intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them" for their reporting in the newsletter, EcommerceBytes.

Federal prosecutors have said the Steiners were subjected in the summer of 2019 to anonymous email and Twitter threats; covert surveillance; deliveries to their home including live cockroaches, a bloody Halloween pig mask and a funeral wreath; and pornography sent in their names to neighbors.

At least seven people have been criminally charged, and five have pleaded guilty, according to court records.

In response to a request for comment about the lawsuit, eBay said: "The misconduct of these former employees was wrong, and we will do what is fair and appropriate to try to address what the Steiners went through. We are very sorry for what they endured."

EBay has said it has cooperated with prosecutors.

The cyberstalking campaign began shortly after the Natick, Massachusetts couple published an article concerning a lawsuit filed by eBay, prosecutors said.

In their 93-page complaint, the Steiners said the harassment caused them emotional distress, including a perpetual fear of being followed, and hurt their newsletter because sources and customers worry they could become eBay's next victims.

They are seeking unspecified damages from San Jose, California-based eBay and several former employees, including two former security executives, for the harassment.

The case is Steiner et al v eBay Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 21-11181.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Couple in eBay harassment case sues company, ex-officials

    A Massachusetts couple subjected to threats and other bizarre harassment from former eBay Inc. employees filed a civil lawsuit against the Silicon Valley giant on Wednesday. David and Ina Steiner say in their lawsuit filed in Boston federal court that the company engaged in a conspiracy to “intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them” in order to “stifle their reporting on eBay.” The Natick residents, who run EcommerceBytes, an online newsletter focused on the e-commerce industry, say they were subjected to cyberstalking, death threats, bizarre deliveries, and in-person surveillance from company workers.

  • Bezos' comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke

    “I want to thank every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this,” the 57-year-old Bezos said during a news conference Tuesday after becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride in his own spacecraft. Bezos built Amazon into a shopping and entertainment behemoth but has faced increasing activism within his own workforce and stepped up pressure from critics to improve working conditions. Labor groups and Amazon workers have claimed that the company offers its hourly employees not enough break times, puts too much reliance on rigid productivity metrics and has unsafe working conditions.

  • Couple transform garden into incredible tropical paradise after Thailand holiday

    The couple took inspiration from their trips to Thailand and Sri Lanka to create a tropical paradise in Yorkshire.

  • Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status

    Civic leaders in Liverpool expressed outrage Wednesday after the English port city was stripped of its World Heritage status by the United Nations’ culture organization. UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee voted to remove the designation because of developments in the city center and on its historic River Mersey waterfront. Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson called the decision “incomprehensible.”

  • EBay, Former CEO Are Sued Over Bizarre Cyberstalking Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- EBay Inc. and former top executives were sued for allegedly running a bizarre cyber-campaign to “terrorize, stalk and silence” a suburban Boston blogger and her husband who were critical of the e-commerce company.Ina and David Steiner claim they were left psychologically damaged from the 2019 cyberstalking operation, which they say included macabre anonymous deliveries such as a bloody pig mask, surveillance by eBay security executives and phony online ads designed to send strange

  • Wednesday evening UK news briefing: EU rejects call to rework Northern Ireland Protocol

    Just hours after it was proposed, the European Commission has already rejected the UK Government's call to renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol. UK government ministers published proposed changes to the current arrangement, designed to keep trade flowing in Northern Ireland after Brexit, and called for new talks. However, Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president who leads on post-Brexit issue talks with the UK, issued a statement saying the terms of the deal will not be renego

  • Pennsylvania decertifies county's voting machines after 2020 audit

    Pennsylvania's top election official has decertified the voting equipment of a rural county that participated in an audit of the 2020 election requested by a Republican state lawmaker and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid said on Wednesday that Fulton County violated the state election code by giving a third party access to its election databases and other certified equipment in an audit of the 2020 results. The audit was conducted in December at the request of Republican state Senators Doug Mastriano and Judy Ward, who asked county officials to allow Wake Technology Services Inc to probe the county's results, according to media reports.

  • Jill Biden heading to Olympics, Alaska, Hawaii in first solo overseas trip as first lady

    First lady Jill Biden is embarking on a solo Pacific tour Wednesday, leading the U.S. delegation to the Olympics in Tokyo between domestic stops in Alaska and Hawaii.Why it matters: This is Biden's first solo trip abroad as first lady. She has had an aggressive domestic travel schedule in support of her husband's administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The first lady's show of support for U.S. athletes comes after Japanese officials said the Game

  • Eyeing IPO, Volvo Cars to take full control of its Chinese business

    STOCKHOLM/BEIJING (Reuters) -Volvo Cars has struck a deal to buy out parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding from their joint ventures in China, in a move that could make a potential initial public offering (IPO) for the Swedish automaker more attractive to investors. Hangzhou-based Geely, which also owns a 9.7% stake in Daimler, said earlier this year it was considering options for Volvo, including an IPO and stock market listing. In February, Geely's Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile and Volvo Cars scrapped plans to merge.

  • Trump confidante Tom Barrack's fall from grace

    Tom Barrack is an extraordinarily successful private equity and real estate investor, building a multibillion-dollar empire that spans data centers to hotels to telecom towers. He's also under arrest and being held in federal custody.Driving the news: Barrack, a longtime friend of Donald Trump and chair of his 2017 inaugural committee, was charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar

  • Pioneering female aviator Wally Funk is 'America's new sweetheart'

    On Tuesday, at the age of 82, she was one of Jeff Bezos' three co-passengers aboard his company Blue Origin's New Shepard launch vehicle to take a historic suborbital flight https://www.reuters.com/technology/jeff-bezos-worlds-richest-man-set-inaugural-space-voyage-2021-07-20.

  • 'White Boy Rick' movie's inspiration sues police for $100M

    A Detroit-area man whose decades in prison for drug dealing and work as an informant inspired the movie “White Boy Rick” filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking $100 million, claiming he was coerced into assisting police while just a helpless teenager. Richard Wershe Jr., 52, served roughly 30 years in prison in Michigan before his release in 2017, followed by a few more years in a Florida prison for an unrelated crime. Wershe's lawsuit in federal court in Detroit alleges that his troubles in the 1980s were related to the pressures of pleasing local police and federal agents who used him as an informant, repeatedly sent him into drug dens and abandoned him when he got in legal trouble.

  • Soldier sneaks onto grandma's porch to surprise her

    When Private 1st Class Suzant Shrestha finished his Army training, all he wanted was a huge hug from the ones he loves.

  • A group of thieves who stole a $160,000 costume of Sesame Street's 'Big Bird' returned it, leaving a note with an apology for being 'such a big birden'

    The thieves dubbed themselves the "Big Bird Bandits" and apologized for the theft of the costume with a note left in its beak.

  • Suns' Chris Paul scoffs at retirement talk, ready to 'get back to work'

    Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul plans to play a 17th season in 2021-22 with no designs on retirement following his first career trip to the NBA Finals. Paul, 36, has a player option on his contract to address before his future is fully settled in Phoenix, his third team in as many seasons. "I mean, it will take a while to process this or whatnot, but it's same mentality: Get back to work," said Paul, who was the first to emerge from the Phoenix locker room after Tuesday's loss in Game 6, even ahead of head coach Monty Williams.

  • Report: Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to SEC about joining conference

    Could the Big 12 stalwarts be eyeing another conference?

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Satellite images show Kim Jong Un's waterslide yacht in action, while North Korea struggles with famine and COVID-19

    Satellite imagery recorded the movement of Kim Jong Un's 260-foot luxury yacht, which has two waterslides. Meanwhile, North Korea heads into famine.

  • A woman ditched her clothes and went skinny-dipping. It wasn’t her pool, Florida cops say

    Pro tip: While most people in Florida love cooling off in a pool, it’s better to swim in a place where you have permission.