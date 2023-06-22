Massachusetts daycare worker charged with child exploitation and child pornography

A New Hampshire woman who was working at a Massachusetts daycare center has been charged with sexual exploitation of children and distribution of child pornography, according to federal court documents.

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, N.H., a former employee of Creative Minds in Tyngsborough, MA, allegedly took nude images of children at the daycare and sent the photos to an individual with whom she was previously in an intimate relationship between May 2022 and June 2023, according to court documents.

The allegations involve both boys and girls.

Groves allegedly used regular bathroom breaks for the children (routine diaper/pull-up changes prior to “naptime”) to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to the individual via text message, U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy announced on Thursday.

Prosecutors say a review of Grove’s cellphone allegedly revealed over 2,500 text messages between Groves and the individual.

According to court documents, these messages allegedly included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds – including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately three to five years old.

Groves was arraigned in a New Hampshire state courtroom following her arrest and was ordered not to work in childcare, not to access the Internet, and not to have unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, according to court documents.

Groves is being held by Nashua Police as she waits for her federal arraignment in Boston at a later date.

Boston 25 has reached out to the daycare for a comment but has not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW