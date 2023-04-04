Massachusetts daycare worker placed on leave after neglect allegations

A Massachusetts daycare worker is off the job after allegations of neglect surfaced.

Watertown Public Schools learned about an incident involving neglect of a child at Early Steps Pre-School back on March 3.

Police, the Department of Children and Families services, and school officials have been actively investigating the report while the employee has been placed on administrative leave, according to Assistant Superintendent Theresa McGuinness.

“Though we cannot comment on personnel matters, we can express our unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming and appropriate learning environment for the children of Watertown,” said Dr. McGuinness. “There is nothing more important than the safety of our students and we are grateful for our staff members who live up to this standard every day.”

Boston 25 reached out to DCF for a comment but have not heard back.

No additional details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

