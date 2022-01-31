Massachusetts digging out after blizzard
A ferocious nor'easter, which rapidly intensified into a bomb cyclone, slammed Massachusetts with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds on Jan. 29.
The Chiefs are done, an ending that arrives one week shy of the Super Bowl for the first time in three years and one that should have never arrived at all.
Former ACLU executive director Ira Glasser questions the ACLU's goals if it will filter free speech cases.
A hundreds-strong group of Black mothers in one Texas school district is pushing back against that state’s attempt to dilute […] The post Black parents fight against ‘whitewashed history’ appeared first on TheGrio.
The University of Pennsylvania is weighing whether to pursue legal action if transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is prohibited from competing in the upcoming NCAA women’s swimming championship, according to a report.
The Bengals and the Rams have combined for the most losses in any Super Bowl matchup in history.
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman, who got engaged in 2019 and share two daughters, are going their separate ways, she announced Monday on the Today show
The actress stuns in her latest Instagram post showcasing her trim body and beige bikini.
Daniil Medvedev threatened to prioritise hard-court tournaments in Moscow over Wimbledon or the French Open after the crowd turned on him during his Australian Open final defeat against Rafael Nadal.
The actress shared a photo of herself in a revealing bodysuit on Instagram Saturday
A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]
That black turtleneck with shiny piece of bling look remind you of someone?
Actor, director, and entrepreneur Eva Longoria swears by trampoline workouts followed by heavy weights and an intermittent fasting diet to stay healthy, happy.
I deserve a Pulitzer for this investigation.View Entire Post ›
Brad Pitt walks past one of the first homes built in New Orleans by his Make It Right Foundation in this 2008 photo. AP Photo/Alex BrandonBrad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation built 109 eye-catching and affordable homes in New Orleans for a community where many people were displaced by damage wrought by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Now this housing development is in disarray. The vast majority of the recently constructed homes are riddled with construction-related problems that have led to mold, te
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after today’s loss to the Bengals that he wanted a replay review of a potential Joe Mixon fumble, but the officials told him the play couldn’t be reviewed because Mixon had given himself up. Reid said he called timeout and talked to the officials asking them to review the play. [more]
Jim Lamon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, said he signed a document falsely asserting he had the power to cast Arizona's electoral votes for Trump because he thought it was only a contingency plan.
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
Missouri’s first Black congresswoman’s car was littered with bullets last weekend while it was parked in St. Louis. Despite sources believing she was not the […]
Here's a roundup of Patriots players reacting on Twitter to the Bengals beating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and reaching Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion.
It’s hard to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford or his wife, Kelly, is more excited about the Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl 56.