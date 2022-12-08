Massachusetts driver accused of ramming Asian man into ditch released after dangerousness hearing

The Massachusetts motorist accused of hitting, dragging and launching an Asian man into an open ditch while making anti-Chinese remarks has been released on conditions after a dangerousness hearing.

John Sullivan, 77, appeared in Quincy District Court on Thursday for his alleged actions along Washington Street on the morning of Dec. 2, which left the victim limping from multiple injuries.

The victim, identified as George Ngo, was standing with his sister and her three children outside a local post office before 11 a.m. when he allegedly called out Sullivan for speeding. The confrontation escalated when Sullivan allegedly told the family to “Go back to China” and threatened to “kill all of you.”

After returning from the post office, Sullivan allegedly rammed his car into Ngo, who then rolled onto the hood and clung to it. Quincy police officer Patrick Watkins testified that Ngo was dragged for about 50 yards until Sullivan hit the brakes, yelled “Go back to China” again, hit Ngo a second time and ultimately rammed him into a construction ditch, according to The Boston Globe.

More from NextShark: Elderly man shoves 90-inch jump rope through his penis

Sullivan, who was arrested shortly after in nearby Braintree, pleaded not guilty last Friday to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, civil rights violation, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury. He reportedly appeared to fall asleep at times in Thursday’s hearing.

The judge released Sullivan on several conditions, including avoiding contact with the victims, abstaining from drugs and alcohol, staying at home under GPS monitoring and refraining from driving, as per The Boston Globe. However, he is allowed to leave home for medical checkups.

More from NextShark: MLB Exec's Racist Attack on Kim Ng Resurfaces After Her Historic Achievement

Ngo, who is recovering at home, recalled his experience to WBZ’s Courtney Cole this week. He said he was “very, very scared” and “was scared for my life.”

Story continues

“I was dragged already, far away. And he hit me, and he kept on saying, 'I'll kill you! Go back to China!' And that's when he [hit the] brake and [I] went flying,” Ngo told Cole. “I try to balance and that's when I hit the ditch. He hit me and I hit the ditch.”

Ngo’s sister, Desiree Thien, managed to film part of the encounter. Aside from being upset for her brother, she is outraged for her children, who witnessed the entire incident.

More from NextShark: Myanmar swimmer withdraws from Tokyo Games as protest to ongoing coup

“I want him [Sullivan] for the rest of his life to stay in prison where he belongs because he is a danger to society,” Thien told Boston 25 News. “He is 77 so Satan is waiting for him with open arms.”

Featured Image via WBZ-TV

More from NextShark: Asian Restaurant Locks in Teens Allegedly Trying to Dine and Dash