Massachusetts driver arrested after hitting skateboarder with car in North Myrtle Beach

A Massachusetts man has been arrested for DUI after hitting a skateboarder Friday evening in North Myrtle Beach.

Robert Buoniconti, 48, was charged with driving under the influence by North Myrtle Beach Police. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released early Saturday morning on bond.

Buoniconti is accused of hitting the 17-year-old who was riding a skateboard about 8:17 p.m. at 2405 Duffy St., according to Officer Patrick Wilkinson. The North Carolina teen received minor injuries.

When officers arrived, they found the young man lying on the ground, surrounded by a group of people. Officers noticed the driver appeared to be intoxicated and was attempting to get back into his vehicle and leave the scene.

Officers were able to detain Buoniconti and conduct field sobriety tests, in which the man showed signs of impairment. He was then arrested for DUI.

The teen was transported to Grand Strand Hospital.