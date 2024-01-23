Massachusetts elections: Add these important dates to your 2024 calendar

Even as the icy weather chills the state, and snow covers the ground in most of Massachusetts 351 communities, the state's election cycle is heating up.

Election information provided by the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin can be found through the office website.

2024 election dates to remember in Massachusetts

Presidential primary election: March 5

Primary election: Sept. 3

General election: Nov. 5

How to register: Mass. voter registration guide: How to check voter registration status, what to know

Massachusetts 2024 presidential primary dates to remember

Here are important dates to know ahead of the March 5 presidential primary. In Massachusetts, voters who are affiliated with a political party can vote only in that party's primary, but unaffiliated voters may vote in the primary of their choice.

Feb. 24 is the voter registration deadline for the March presidential primary, and the last day for changing party affiliation. It is also the first day of the in-person early voting period.

Feb. 27 is the last day to apply for a mail ballot for the presidential primary.

March 1 is the last day of early in-person voting in the presidential primary.

March 5, also known as Super Tuesday, is the date of the state's presidential primaries. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to the presidential primaries, the ballots will include candidates for both state party committees, local ward leaders in communities that have wards, and candidates for town committees. Locally, there will also be an election to fill an unexpired House term in the 6th Worcester District, which includes Dudley, Southbridge, and parts of Charlton and Spencer. The seat became open when the incumbent, Republican Peter Durant, won a special election to fill a vacant Senate seat. The primaries for this special election are Feb. 6.

Massachusetts 2024 primary election dates to remember

Massachusetts holds its statewide primary in September. Included on the 2024 ballot will be candidates for one U.S. Senate seat as well as candidates for U.S. representative, governor's council, state Senate, state House of Representatives, registrar of deeds, clerk of courts and county commissioners in certain counties.

Aug. 24 is the voter registration deadline, and the last day for changing party affiliation. It is also the first day of the in-person early voting period.

Aug. 26 is the last day to apply for a mail ballot.

Aug. 30 is the last day of early, in-person voting.

Sept. 3 is the state primary. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dates to remember ahead of the 2024 Massachusetts General Election

Oct. 19 is the first day of early, in-person voting.

Oct. 26 is the voter registration deadline.

Oct. 29 is the last day to apply for a mail ballot.

Nov. 1 is the last day of early, in-person voting.

Nov. 5 is the general election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. elections: Add these important dates to your 2024 calendar