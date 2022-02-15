Massachusetts extradition hearing set for murder suspect

Feb. 15—ANDERSON — An extradition hearing has been set to return an Anderson man, charged with the murder of Andrea Aguirre, from Massachusetts.

Alexander Miranda Ortiz, 26, 2900 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested earlier this month by Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was found sleeping inside a vehicle in a rest area and held overnight in jail. After being arraigned in Framingham District Court, he was taken to Middlesex (County) Jail and House of Correction in Billerica, where he remains.

The car was owned by Andrea Aquirre, who was found dead by her husband Dec. 20.

Ortiz refused to waive extradition back to Anderson at the time of his arrest, and the Madison County prosecutor's office obtained a governor's warrant to return him on the murder charge; Massachusetts received the order Feb. 8.

His initial hearing in Middlesex County is set for Feb. 25, when he will be informed of the Indiana extradition order.

Ortiz could request a full hearing on his possible return to Madison County.

The probable cause affidavit states Aguirre's brother Diego named Ortiz as his sister's boyfriend.

Diego Aguirre said his sister had been dating Ortiz since August and that most of her family hadn't met him.

Anderson police investigators learned there was an active video camera pointed toward the back door and driveway of Aguirre's residence.

Police reviewed the video footage provided by a neighbor, who said Ortiz's car always parked in front of the garage door.

The video showed Ortiz backing into the driveway at 4:04 p.m. Dec. 20 and using a key to enter the house, according to the court document.

Aguirre arrived home at 6:18 p.m. and, along with Oritz, left the residence. At 6:40 p.m. they returned, unloaded groceries, and Aguirre is seen carrying a small child.

Ortiz is observed 10 minutes later setting out trash cans along the street.

He is later observed leaving the residence at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 21.

About 7 p.m. Dec. 21, the camera shows Aguirre's estranged husband, Juan Avina, arriving and entering the house, where he found Aguirre unconscious and covered in blood; he called 911.

An autopsy showed that Aguirre was stabbed in the face seven times.

Sheena Rangel, a friend of Aguirre's, told police that Ortiz had battered Aguirre in the past and that she wanted to end the relationship.

Court documents state phone records obtained by the U.S. Marshals Services showed that from Nov. 23 to Dec. 20, there were 170 calls between Ortiz and Aguirre.

Diego Aguirre said his family contacted Ortiz and asked what happened with Andrea, and Ortiz responded that he hadn't seen her since Dec. 18.

"We know this is to be untrue as the video shows them together prior to the murder," Detective Josh Senseney wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

Phone records show that Ortiz left the Anderson area after leaving Aguirre's residence and traveled to Boston. He made several phone calls to people living in the Boston area. Framingham is about 23 miles from Boston.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.