Massachusetts fugitive arraigned in Danielson Superior Court

Jun. 21—DANIELSON — A Massachusetts fugitive accused of sexually assaulting his children had his case continued in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.

46 year- old Leon Mejia-Vicente of New Bedford, Mass., was arrested by Willimantic Police on Friday.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice without a warrant and issued a $1 million bond.

According to the court clerk's office, Mejia- Vicente is due to appear in court again on July 18.

A task force that included New Bedford police, Massachusetts State Police and the U. S. Marshals office developed information that Mejia- Vicente was hiding in Willimantic.

Willimantic Police were contacted by the U. S. Marshals service on Friday and informed that Mejia-Vicente was accused of kidnapping his children from New Bedford on Thursday.

Willimantic Police were informed that Mejia- Vicente had a felony arrest warrant issued in Massachusetts based on accusations that he sexually assaulted his children.

According to police, when Mejia- Vicente learned about the warrant, he took his 17 year- old daughter and 5 yearold son out of state in an attempt to flee authorities.

Mejia- Vicente was found in Willimantic and taken into custody without incident.

The two children were located with their father, unharmed, and placed into the care of the state Department of Children and Families.

