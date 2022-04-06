Massachusetts gang member arrested in Lewiston

Apr. 6—LEWISTON — A wanted Massachusetts gang member was apprehended in Lewiston, according to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Robert Santana of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is a known member of Trinitarios, a street gang founded in New York City in 1993, according to authorities.

He was wanted by Massachusetts law enforcement for carjacking, unarmed robbery, assault and battery, and threat to commit a crime. The warrant was issued on Nov. 22.

The 26-year-old fled the state shortly after the incident and was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities determined Santana had taken up residence in Lewiston following a collaborative investigation. U.S. Marshals arrested Santana at his residence and brought him to Androscoggin County Jail, where he was charged as a fugitive from justice.

He awaits extradition to Massachusetts.

The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service District of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the Lewiston Police Department.

Trinitarios is active in the Lawrence area in northeast Massachusetts. In 2019, law enforcement officers charged 32 individuals suspected to have ties with the gang after recovering 79 guns, according to the Boston Herald.