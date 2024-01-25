Massachusetts gas prices fell from last week: see how much prices decreased on Cape Cod

State gas prices fell for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.07 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, down from last week's price of $3.08 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the state has fallen about 10 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.07 on Jan. 22 and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 8% higher at $3.35 per gallon.

Gas is cheaper on the mainland side of Cape Cod

Prices ranged from $2.83 per gallon for regular gas at Bay Village Auto on Main Street in Buzzards Bay, and at several other stations on Main St. and the Scenic Highway, according to GasBuddy. Once drivers cross the Bourne Bridge to the Cape, to the Mobil station on MacArthur Boulevard, the price rose to $3.19 per gallon, an 8-cent increase from last week.

In Sandwich, about eight miles from the Bourne and Sagamore bridges, prices rose to $3.09 and $3.29 per gallon at the Shell and Gulf stations respectively. Orleans' prices ran $3.39 per gallon at three different gas stations about 43 miles east of Bourne. And Provincetown at the very tip of the Cape some 67 miles out had prices at $3.39 per gallon, a 10-cent decrease from last week.

Hyannis prices were comparable to Bourne's. The so-called hub of the Cape, a 20-mile ride from the bridges, had prices ranging from $2.84 per gallon for members at B.J.'s to $3.05 per gallon at a Mobil station on Iyannough Road. Two Cumberland Farm locations offered gas at $2.85 and $2.89 per gallon.

The gas station information and gas prices on GasBuddy are primarily entered by drivers. The crowdsourced information for specific gas stations can be current or days old.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.capecodtimes.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.06, making prices in the state about 0.1% higher than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.06 per gallon.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Gas prices fell in Massachusetts from last week. Check Cape Cod here.