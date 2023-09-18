Massachusetts gas prices are up as oil prices reach yearly highs, AAA says

Gas prices are up in Massachusetts, as crude oil prices reach yearly highs, AAA said Monday.

The increased costs at the pump are happening “despite a seasonal decline in demand and plentiful gas inventories here in the Northeast,” AAA said.

The average gas price in Massachusetts is up three cents from last week,, averaging $3.77 per gallon. Monday’s price is the same as a month ago, and 8 cents higher than Sept. 18, 2022.

“The seasonal slide in gas prices we normally see this time of year hasn’t materialized because crude oil prices are above $90 a barrel and could rise further,” Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast, said in a statement.

Adding to local price pressures are overlapping fall maintenance schedules for two refineries critical for the U.S. Northeast market, Schieldrop said.

Major work at Irving Oil’s refinery in Saint John, New Brunswick and Monroe Energy’s facility in Trainer, Pennsylvania began this week and will continue through November, he said.

“It’s unusual for two refineries of this size to have simultaneous extended downtime,” Schieldrop said.

AAA Northeast’s survey of fuel prices on Monday found the current national average to be five cents higher than last week, averaging $3.88 a gallon. Monday’s national average price is one cent higher than a month ago, and is 21 cents higher than this day last year.

Massachusetts’ average gas price is 11 cents lower than the national average.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

