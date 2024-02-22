Massachusetts gas prices rose slightly from last week. Here's what it costs on Cape Cod.

State gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average of $3.14 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.11 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

On Feb. 22, the American Automotive Association (AAA) tagged the average price of gas in Massachusetts a touch higher at $3.194 per gallon.

The average fuel price in state has risen about 7 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $3.07 on Jan. 29, 2024, and as high as $3.76 on Aug. 7, 2023.

A year ago, the average gas price in Massachusetts was 5% higher at $3.30 per gallon.

How much is gas on Cape Cod?

Gas stations along Main Street in Bourne dropped 2 cents from last week according to the crowdsourced data collector, GasBuddy. Bay Village, Cape Cod Gas, Citgo and Super Petroleum offered gas at $2.97 per gallon for regular gasoline. Mobil on Head of the Bay Road stayed at $3.13 per gallon.

In Falmouth, prices ranged from $3.13 per gallon at Speedway on Sandwich Road to $3.15 at Cumberland Farms on Waquoit and E. Falmouth Highways.

In Barnstable, the cheapest gas was again reserved for B.J.'s members with prices at $3.05, an uptick of two cents from last week. Stop and Shop on West Main Street offered regular gas for $3.07, the same price as last week. Customers who use Stop and Shop cards to buy groceries can accrue points off on gasoline. Hefty grocery bills that contain gas point items can lower the cost. Cumberland Farms on Barnstable Road and West Main sold gas for $3.17 per gallon, a four cent increase over last week.

Prices in Dennis ranged from $3.09 to $3.35, the same as last week at three gas stations on the East-West Dennis Road (Route 134). Mobil offered gas for $3.09 per gallon. Shell was at $3.33 per gallon and Cumberland Farms was at $3.35 per gallon.

Prices in Orleans stayed the same from last week. Mobil sold for $3.49 per gallon, Sunoco for $3.59 and Citgo for $3.69.

At the tip of the Cape, Cumberland Farms on Shank Painter Road offered regular gas for $3.45 per gallon.

The gas station information and gas prices on GasBuddy are primarily entered by drivers. The crowdsourced information for specific gas stations can range from minutes to days old.

>> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.capecodtimes.com.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.27, making prices in the state about 4% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.19 per gallon.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: How much for a tank of gas? See gas station prices on Cape Cod.