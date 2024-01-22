Massachusetts’ getaway is among the world’s best for Valentine’s Day

If you’re hoping to catch both flights and feelings this Valentine’s Day, consider booking a romantic getaway at one of the world’s best all-inclusive resorts right here in Massachusetts, according to a travel website.

The Points Guy, which sifted through hundreds of February packages happening at hotels worldwide, named its ten favorite romantic Valentine’s Day hotel packages which included Canyon Ranch in Lenox.

The Berkshires’ renowned wellness resort and spa, is pairing “gastronomic indulgence with Nordic wellness,” during the weekend of Feb. 16-18. Canyon Ranch guests will enjoy meals prepared by chef Emma Bengtsson, a two-star Michelin Chef from New York City’s Aquavit, according to the website.

“The package will include a special dinner prepared by Bengtsson that includes Champagne, Petrossian caviar and hand-selected wines paired with each course,” The Points Guy wrote. “The decadent food will be balanced by a winter wellness menu curated by the chef. This includes cedar barrel sauna sessions, cold plunges, skiing, and snowshoeing.”

In addition to dinner with Bengtsson, the Valentine’s Day package also includes a 50-minute Canyon Ranch massage and a 50-minute Venn collagen facial, the site said.

The price of the package, according to the site, is $2,930 per person.

Check out the top picks for the best Valentine’s Day hotel packages to book in 2024 located in places such as Jamaica, Colorado, and Switzerland.

