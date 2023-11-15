Massachusetts is home to 4 of the ‘most expensive’ ZIP codes in America

Massachusetts is home to four of the “most expensive” ZIP codes in America, according to a new report.

RealtyHop says its team pulled 3.64 million advertised real estate listings across the country and then sorted the properties by ZIP code.

“We then ranked these ZIPs by median price, resulting in a list of the most expensive markets in the nation right now,” RealtyHop wrote in the report.

California has 61 of the most expensive ZIP codes, New York has 18, and Massachusetts and New Jersey tied for third place, each with four.

The most expensive ZIPs in Massachusetts are as follows, according to RealtyHop:

02199 -- Back Bay, Boston : Median list price of $3,700,000 (17th in U.S.)

02481 -- Wellesley : Median list price of $2,225,000 (77th in U.S.)

02468 -- Newton : Median list price of $2,199,000 (78th in U.S.)

02108 -- Beacon Hill, Boston: Median list price of $2,099,000 (91st in U.S.)

Atherton, California (94027) is the most expensive ZIP code in the country with a median list price of $7,950,000.

Beverly Hills, California, Sagaponack, New York, Fisher Island, Florida, and Water Mill, New York rounded out the top five most expensive ZIPs.

For more, click here to view the full report.

