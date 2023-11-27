Massachusetts is home to one of the rudest cities in America, survey finds

Massachusetts’ largest city has one of the worst reputations for rudeness in all of the United States, a survey of Americans found.

Business Insider and SurveyMonkey asked nearly 2,100 Americans to rank what they believed were the five rudest U.S. cities from a list of the country’s 50 largest cities.

Those who were surveyed crowned New York City as the rudest in the nation. Boston didn’t finish far behind the Big Apple, checking in as the fifth rudest city.

Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Chicago rounded out the top five rudest cities.

The list of the top 50 rudest cities is as follows:

1. New York City

2. Los Angeles

3. Washington D.C.

4. Chicago

5. Boston

6. Detroit

7. Buffalo

8. Baltimore

9. Philadelphia

10. San Francisco

11. Birmingham

12. Atlanta

13. Las Vegas

14. Dallas

15. Miami

16. Austin

17. Jacksonville

18. Houston

19. Cleveland

20. Tampa

21. Sacramento

22. San Diego

23. Pittsburgh

24. Cincinnati

25. Charlotte

26. Hartford

27. Indianapolis

28. Seattle

29. San Jose

30. St. Louis

31. Columbus

32. Kansas City

33. Nashville

34. Portland

35. New Orleans

36. Memphis

37. Louisville

38. San Antonio

39. Oklahoma City

40. Orlando

41. Riverside

42. Virginia Beach

43. Phoenix

44. Denver

45. Richmond

46. Minneapolis

47. Salt Lake Cit

48. Providence

49. Milwaukee

50. Raleigh

