Massachusetts homeowner kills black bear, says it was eating goats and chickens

They couldn’t bear it anymore.

A Massachusetts resident shot and killed a bear that was eating pet goats and chickens, according to state police.

Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the Friday morning incident in Middleton, local NBC affiliate WBTS reported. The cops said the bear was caught eating goats on Thursday night and chickens on Friday morning.

No charges have been filed. Shooting bears is legal in Massachusetts if the animals are caught in the act of destroying property.

Authorities believe the same 80-pound male bear was spotted throughout the area, about 15 miles north of Boston, over the past few weeks.