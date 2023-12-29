Massachusetts hospital investigating ‘cybersecurity incident’ that disrupted patient records

A Massachusetts hospital confirmed Friday that it’s investigating a “cybersecurity incident” that disrupted patient records.

Anna Jaques Hospital on Highland Avenue in Newburyport recently experienced a cybersecurity incident that has impacted various systems, including its electronic health record system, a spokesperson for the healthcare facility said in a statement.

“Recovery efforts are still in progress. Patient safety remains our top priority,” the spokesperson wrote in an email to Boston 25 News. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we work through this investigation.”

The hospital will remain open to all patients as the investigation unfolds.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

