Massachusetts Lawmaker Bids to Become No. 2 House Democrat

(Bloomberg) -- Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark officially launched a bid for the No. 2 leadership position in the incoming Democratic minority Friday as part of a generational shift at the top of the party.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Now, we must be tough, agile, and united to stop the Republican House Majority’s dangerous agenda and take back the House,” she wrote in a letter to colleagues. “Our success will require a unified front. We are a team, and we must leverage our strength to win.”

Clark, 59, is currently the chamber’s No. 4 Democrat. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 82, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 83 and Majority Whip James Clyburn, 82, all said they would step aside from their top spots Thursday, making a path for new leaders.

Both Hoyer and Clyburn said they would support Brooklyn native Hakeem Jeffries, 52, in his bid to lead the House Democrats.

Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal, who is currently chair of the progressive caucus, is also planning an announcement Friday, but her office offered no details.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.