Massachusetts leads the nation in passing AP scores

Massachusetts students are top of the list when it comes to passing their AP exams.

According to data released by College Board, Bay State students had the highest percentage of passing grades.

45.2% of 2023 graduates in Massachusetts took an AP Exam during high school. 31.3% of those students scored a passing grade or higher. That percentage is 2% higher than New York which scored second in the nation.

The national average of passing grades is 21.7%.

“I’m thrilled to see such strong results for Massachusetts AP students,” Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler said in a DESE release.

AP exams require students to score a 3 out of 5 or higher to receive college credit.

Massachusetts also saw a 10% jump in Hispanic and black students taking the tests compared to a decade ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW