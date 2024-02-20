Massachusetts Legislature must expand community solar to more low-income households

Community solar has emerged over the past decade as a leading way to help low-income residents manage their rising utility bills. It has been a valuable economic lifeline for Massachusetts residents, particularly last winter when bills dramatically spiked due to soaring natural gas prices.

State lawmakers should be applauded for favorably reporting H.3216 out of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy. This legislation will substantially expand community solar in the Commonwealth and further reduce barriers to low-income participation.

Now the Massachusetts Legislature must seize this momentum by enacting this bill. Expanding community solar will not only provide much-needed relief to consumers, but also boost the economy and help the Commonwealth achieve its ambitious climate goals of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

H.3216 sets a statewide target of installing 10 GW of community solar by 2030, which will help ensure no family in the state is left behind in the clean energy economy.

With community solar, the two-thirds of Americans who cannot install rooftop panels on their homes (because they rent, live in large buildings, or cannot afford the upfront costs) can access the benefits of solar by tapping into panels located elsewhere. Once online, households and businesses can subscribe and source a portion of their energy through the projects. Subscribers then save money on their utility bills. Every little bit helps in a state where monthly utility bills continue to be among the highest in the nation.

Opening up clean energy access and equity is also a critical component. For too long, low-income households in Massachusetts have experienced an energy burden three times higher than the average and as high as 31% in some neighborhoods, meaning that these families spend nearly one-third of their income on their energy bills.

This legislation expands access to those whose income is at or below 80% of the area median income or 200% of the federal poverty level. It slashes the red tape that has historically discouraged low-income households from participating in clean energy programs, and includes provisions for certain small businesses and low-income multi-dwelling units to access the program.

If enacted, this bill will remove barriers to participation by providing households with multiple easy ways to verify their income status, all without the need to provide sensitive information. Additionally, it will prevent credit-based discrimination by prohibiting solar developers from running credit checks to screen households for participation, and prohibits termination and exit fees for households.

In short, H.3216 ensures that community solar is an easy-to-use, risk-free tool for low-income customers to reduce their energy bills.

While Massachusetts can and should go further in ensuring our community solar program is benefiting as many people as possible — such as by guaranteeing savings for participants, reserving a percentage of program capacity for low-wealth households, and allowing low-wealth participants to self-verify their income status — there is much to applaud about the pieces moving forward. This legislation is a game-changer for removing the barriers that limit participation in community solar projects among low-wealth households in the Bay State.

Community solar shapes the lives of the community for the better. At a time when working-class families continue to face higher costs for everything, from eggs to rent, expanding access to this program will help them make ends meet by lowering utility bills.

For lawmakers, expanding the program will be truly transformative, helping to meet the state’s climate goals, aid working-class families and spur the local economy.

In politics, there are few triple-win decisions. But this is one of them.

Elena Weissmann is the northeast regional director for Vote Solar, and James Feinstein is policy director at Arcadia, the nation’s largest developer of community solar projects.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Massachusetts Legislature must expand community solar to low-income households