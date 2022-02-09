Massachusetts to lift public school mask mandate
Students and staff at public schools in Massachusetts will no longer be required to wear face coverings while indoors starting Feb. 28, state officials said Wednesday.(Feb. 9)
Stacy Tennenbaum and Mark Ulbrich, principals at Pickerington Central and North high schools, respectively, have been placed on administrative leave.
The civil lawsuit stems from a racist petition dubbed “Start slavery again” that circulated around the Park Hill school community in September.
Between calculus and European history classes at a West Virginia public high school, 16-year-old Cameron Mays and his classmates were told by their teacher to go to an evangelical Christian revival assembly. When students arrived at the event in the school's auditorium, they were instructed to close their eyes and raise their arms in prayer, Mays said. The Huntington High School junior sent a text to his father.
It came down to the IHSAA's Board of Control interpreting the Iowa Administrative Code's general transfer rule.
Norwich police officers responded to six incidents at Teachers' Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School over the course of two days last week.
In March of 2018, embattled former Indiana University basketball coach Bob Knight spoke before an adoring crowd at Bloomington High School South.
The latest religious row in India has six 18-year-old Muslim schoolgirls at its center. In the southern state of Karnataka, protests have erupted in colleges and schools over the right of female students to wear the hijab. This is the latest flashpoint in a series of religion-fueled controversies that have, in part, come to define modern India.
A 16-year-old student suffered an apparent fentanyl overdose at a Connecticut high school Thursday, suspected to be caused by laced marijuana, authorities say.
A judge's ruling last week blocked state school masking requirements. Some area districts have dropped their mandate; others are keeping it in force.
A student died after suffering a medical emergency at Two Rivers High School, according to police chief Brian Kohlmeier.
Gov. Hochul hosted a virtual meeting with education groups about masks. But she did not follow New Jersey and Connecticut in their mandate changes.
Caren Solomon Bharwani has lived her entire life in Buckhead, an exclusive Atlanta enclave known for stately homes set back from dogwood-lined streets and upscale shopping on Peachtree Road. Her kids have enjoyed Atlanta’s school offerings, including the popular International Baccalaureate program, and she’s formed tight bonds with educators providing services to her two children […]
Mary Margaret Kreuper, the former principal at St. James Catholic School in Torrance was sentenced to a year in prison Monday for embezzling more than $800,000 from the school.
Wellesley Public Schools has settled a discrimination lawsuit launched by non-profit Parents Defending Education, agreeing to end the use of racial “affinity groups.”
India's southern Karnataka state has ordered schools and colleges to shut for three days, its chief minister said on Tuesday, after protests erupted in response to some schools refusing entry to students wearing the hijab. Local media reported last week that several schools in the coastal city of Udupi had denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab citing an education ministry order, prompting protests from parents and students. Tensions have frayed further in recent days in Udupi and elsewhere in majority Hindu Karnataka as students with saffron shawls - typically worn by Hindus - thronged into classrooms to show their support of their schools' hijab ban.
Here's what happened after Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued an order regarding COVID-19 mitigations in Illinois schools.
Mary DeVoto, who has worked as a teacher for 41 years, was discussing Native American history with high school students at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School and somehow the N-word snuck itself into the lesson.
Schools and colleges were shut after massive protests over Muslim women wearing headscarves in class.
Educating kids is all Jeannie Stone ever wanted to do. She spent more than three decades in North Texas school districts, first as a teacher and eventually as an administrator. After she was named Richardson Independent School District’s superintendent five years ago, she drew accolades for how well she advocated for district parents and the […]
Question: Is there any way to consolidate Parent PLUS Loans with my regular student loans? Not only are the Parent PLUS loans higher interest than my own loans, they don’t currently count towards seeking an income-based repayment plan because they are under my mother’s name, even though I have been the one paying them. Combining them would put me at over $80K in student loan debt and income-based repayment would then actually help.