Shooting at Massachusetts mall leaves 'innocent bystander' dead, suspect in custody

One person is dead after gunfire erupted at a Massachusetts mall Saturday evening, according to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

In a statement on Facebook, Gulluni said a man was killed in the shooting at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, which took place around 7 p.m. Saturday.

He was reportedly an innocent bystander caught in a confrontation between two other people.

In a press conference at 10 p.m. Saturday, officials confirmed a suspect was immediately taken into custody at the mall. The alleged shooter was not named or identified.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia also spoke at the press conference and offered his "thoughts and prayers" to the man's family, friends and coworkers. The business where the shooting took place has not yet been named.

He also thanked mall security for "doing what they're trained to do" in an active shooter situation.

Garcia and law enforcement officials assured there is no ongoing public safety threat related to the shooting and that it was an isolated incident.

Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

The Holyoke Mall at Ingleside posted on Facebook that it will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m. Holyoke police said there will be increased police presence at the mall.