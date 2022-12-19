Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly trying to break into police station with chainsaw

A Massachusetts man was arrested on Sunday evening after allegedly trying to break into the Cohasset police station with a chainsaw then barricading himself with two small children in his home for several hours, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

The man, who was known to local law enforcement, was taken into custody around 8:00 p.m. Both children, who are younger than 5 years old, were located unharmed.

MASSACHUSETTS MANHUNT UNDERWAY AFTER ELDERLY COUPLE FOUND 'STABBED AND BLUDGEONED TO DEATH': PROSECUTOR

The incident started around 2:30 p.m. when the suspect entered the police station with a running gas chainsaw.

"He attempted to cut thought the security door in the lobby of the police station," Quigley said at the scene. "We did have a civilian desk attendant on. She was able to barricade herself and call officers to assist her."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

After officers responded, the suspect fled the police station then barricaded himself in his home nearby. Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area as negotiators attempted to talk to the man.

Authorities took the suspect into custody around 8:00 p.m. and transported him to a local hospital. His identity was not immediately released.