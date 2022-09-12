Massachusetts man arrested in Norway on charges involving minor

Sep. 12—NORWAY — Authorities arrested a Massachusetts man in Norway on Monday on a warrant stemming from charges of kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor among other charges.

Investigators determined that John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Massachusetts had fled that state and was believed to be in central Maine, according to Ryan Guay, senior inspector at the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Maine.

Bastian was taken into custody on a fugitive from justice warrant pending his extradition to Massachusetts, where he faces charges of indecent assault and battery on a person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16 and rape of a child with force.

U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force members from Maine and Massachusetts arrested Bastian at an address in Norway without incident Monday morning, Guay said.

The multi-state task force was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Massachusetts, Massachusetts State Police, and the Lynn Police Department, Guay said.

The task force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.