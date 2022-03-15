Massachusetts man charged 18 months after Maine home invasion

Mar. 15—A Massachusetts man is facing multiple felony charges stemming from a 2020 home invasion in Hope where he and three other men allegedly assaulted the homeowner, used a stun gun on the family's dog and stole marijuana.

Hasahn A. Carter, 29, of Brockton, Massachusetts, appeared in Knox County Court last week where a judge set his bail at $50,000 cash. Carter is charged with robbery, burglary, elevated aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, theft and criminal restraint.

An arrest warrant for Carter, who was living in Massachusetts, was issued in November, according to court documents, though it is unclear exactly when he was arrested or why it took more than a year to obtain that warrant. Carter is the first arrest that has been made in relation to the case.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2020, in Hope, Carter and three other men allegedly broke into a home occupied by two adults and their 14-year-old son. The men were armed with a stun gun, a hand gun and large zip ties, according to an affidavit filed in court by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

After breaking in, the men allegedly used the stun gun on the family dog. Then, after a struggle, the men tied the father's wrists and ankles with zip ties and sequestered the mother and son into another room. While tied up, the father was allegedly kicked, beaten with the butt of the gun and stunned, according to court documents. The four men were demanding that the father turn over a large amount of money they believed to be in the house.

While one of the men stayed on guard, the three others then went searching through the house and an outbuilding, where the homeowners were growing legal marijuna, some of which the suspects stole, according to police affidavits.

With his son's assistance, the father was able to get free from the zip ties and tackled the man who was guarding them, causing them both to fall down a flight of stairs. During the struggle on the stairs, the suspect dropped his cellphone. He then fled with the other three men.

Police were able to determine that the cellphone that was dropped belonged to Carter.

Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll deferred questions regarding the case to the lead detective, who was not available Monday.