Massachusetts man charged after allegedly fleeing from Chesterfield police in June

Aug. 12—A Bay State man waived his arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court this month on charges that he fled from police at high speeds after driving erratically on Route 9 in Chesterfield in June.

Michael Wold-Grover, 39, of Brockton, Mass., has been charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a felony; and several misdemeanors, including two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of disobeying an officer and two counts of criminal threatening, according to court documents.

Chesterfield police Officer Lance Rouse wrote in an affidavit that police received a complaint of a red cargo van driving west on the wrong side of Route 9 on June 1, with occupants of the vehicle throwing objects, possibly beer bottles, out the window.

Police first received a complaint about the van around 8:30 p.m. that day, Chesterfield police Chief Duane Chickering said Friday.

As Rouse drove to the area to look for the van, dispatch informed him that a second caller reported the same van driving erratically, passing on the right and passing other vehicles over the double-yellow line, Rouse wrote in the affidavit.

When it was reported that the van was crossing the bridge into Brattleboro, that department was notified, but minutes later yet another caller informed police that the van had returned to West Chesterfield and pulled into a parking lot off Route 9, the affidavit states.

Rouse spotted the van near that area of Route 9, he wrote in the affidavit, activated his emergency lights, made a U-turn, shut the lights off again, and followed the van to look for erratic behavior.

As soon as he turned his car around, the van took off heading east down Route 9 and passed several vehicles over the double-yellow line, so he activated￼ his lights and sirens to pursue it, Rouse wrote.

The driver continued to flee, with the van reaching speeds over 94 miles per hour and driving on the wrong side of the road, almost striking an oncoming vehicle, the affidavit states. Rouse deactivated his lights and continued to follow from a distance, at one point observing what appeared to be a beer bottle thrown out of the passenger-side window, he wrote in the affidavit.

Story continues

Near Stoddard Hill, Rouse saw another Chesterfield officer's patrol car with lights activated, reactivated his own, and pursued the van until it came to a stop west of Stow Drive, the affidavit states. The driver exited the van and laid face-down on the ground, at which point Rouse drew his gun, gave verbal commands to the man — later identified as Wold-Grover — and secured him in handcuffs, he wrote in the affidavit.

When he approached Wold-Grover he noticed an intense smell of alcohol on him and saw a 12-pack of Corona beers in the middle console of the van, some full and others empty, according to the affidavit.

After Rouse secured Wold-Grover in his patrol car, he helped the other Chesterfield officer, Derek Jackson, detain another man who was in the passenger seat of the van and resisting as Jackson attempted to place him in handcuffs, the affidavit states.

Police subdued the man with a blast of pepper spray to his face and secured him in Jackson's patrol car, Rouse wrote. In separate vehicles, both Wold-Grover and the other man continued to thrash around, spit and kick the doors and glass, prompting the officers to drive the two to the Cheshire County jail in Keene with emergency lights activated, according to the affidavit.

On the way to the jail, Wold-Grover began kicking the divider behind Rouse's head and shouted threats at the officer when he pulled over and opened the door to address the issue, he wrote in the affidavit.

Rouse then delivered a burst of pepper spray to Wold-Grover's face to subdue him, but Wold-Grover continued to resist and shout racial slurs at the officer even after arriving at the jail, according to the affidavit.

Police charged the other man with misdemeanors, court documents state.

Wold-Grover is scheduled for a dispositional conference on Sept. 28. Judge Jacki Smith on Tuesday set a cash bail of $1,000 for his release.

A lawyer for Wold-Grover could not be reached for comment Thursday.

