Massachusetts man charged in Apple Store crash that killed Wayne man pleads not guilty

The driver charged with crashing an SUV into a Massachusetts Apple Store, killing a Wayne man and injuring multiple others in November, pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Bradley Rein, 53, also pleaded not guilty to 22 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Massachusetts Superior Court., the Associated Press reported.

The crash killed Kevin Bradley, 65, a Wayne resident who was working outside the Hingham, Massachusetts store when the SUV hit him on Nov. 21, 2022 authorities said.

Bradley Rein of Hingham is arraigned in Brockton Superior Court on multiple charges as a result of driving his SUV into the Hingham Apple Store last year, one person was killed and a number injured. Monday April 24, 2023

The Associated Press reported prosecutors alleged Rein was traveling as fast as 60 miles per hour and didn't hit the brakes leading up to the crash. Rein had told investigators that he tried to hit the brakes after his foot was caught on the accelerator.

Rein's attorney, Joan Fund, reiterated after the hearing that the crash was an accident and questioned the vehicle’s data recorder's accuracy.

Before his death, Bradley was engaged to Kathy McGrogan, and they were together for 12 years. They lived with McGrogan's daughter, Kelly, and her two children.

A GoFundMe campaign for the victim of the Massachusetts Apple Store crash has raised over $13,000.

"If you cannot help financially, please share within your networks so we can help the McGrogan family bear this burden and make it a little easier for them to navigate each day," organizer Kori Robino wrote.

Rein remains free on bail but is not allowed to drive and must wear a GPS-tracking device. His next court date is June 21.

