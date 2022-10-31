Massachusetts man charged with DUI after fatal crash in Providence

A 29-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested after a passenger in the car he was driving died in a crash early Monday morning in Providence, the Providence Police said.

The two-car crash happened at 1:44 a.m. at Service Road 7 and Broad Street, sending one of the cars into the corner of a building, according to Capt. Luis San Lucas.

The Massachusetts man was driving a 2017 Mercedes Benz south on Service Road 7 when it collided with a 2017 Infinity traveling west on Broad Street, according to San Lucas.

Witnesses told the police the Mercedes Benz ran a red light before the collision, sending the Mercedes into the side of the Crossroads Rhode Island building, San Lucas said.

The person who died was a 37-year-old man. The police are not releasing the names of the people involved pending their investigation, San Lucas said.

The driver of the Mercedes was charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence, death resulting, as well as driving to endanger and driving to endanger, death resulting, San Lucas said. He was also cited for failing to operate at a reasonable speed, refusing to take a breath test and not wearing a seatbelt, San Lucas said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old Connecticut man, was not charged.

