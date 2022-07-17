Massachusetts man charged with murder in death of Maine woman

A Massachusetts man has been charged with the murder of a Maine woman.

Jason Servil, 19, was arrested in connection with the death of 20-year-old Alice Abbott, of Skowhegan.

Maine State Police say a man from Madison, Maine reported an assault on Canaan Road around 5:39 a.m. Saturday. That man had been staying with Abbott at her parents’ house and was found with a head injury, according to police.

He was taken to Reddington-Fairview General Hospital, where he was treated and released. Arriving officers also found Abbott dead on the property.

Servil, an acquaintance of Abbott’s, was arrested around 3:20 p.m. that afternoon and charged with murder, Maine State Police say.

Police are working to determine where Servil is from in Massachusetts.

