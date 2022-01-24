Massachusetts man charged with OUI after truck strikes pole in Rangeley

Jan. 24—RANGELEY — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving drunk on Saturday after his pickup truck slid off Main Street and struck a utility pole, knocking out power to the area.

Rangeley police Sgt. Jared Austin arrested Paul F. Rizzo, 63, of Dedham, Massachusetts, on a charge of operating under the influence, police Chief Russell French said Monday.

The pole near 3882 Main St. snapped at the base, which resulted in a power outage for about an hour, French said.

Rizzo was taken to the Rangeley Police Department, processed and issued a summons for a Farmington court date of March 8, according French.

Rangeley Fire Rescue Department conducted traffic control for the crash reported at 3:03 p.m. NorthStar EMS ambulance also responded. Rizzo was not injured, French said.