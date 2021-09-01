Massachusetts man charged with setting girlfriend's car on fire in Havre de Grace

Aug. 31—A Massachusetts man has been accused of intentionally setting his girlfriend's car on fire after they got into an argument while driving on Interstate 95, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported Tuesday.

Benjamin Shane Goldstein, 31, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, is charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, and reckless endangerment, according to the office.

Just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 25, Goldstein and his girlfriend were riding on I-95 in her Buick Enclave when she called 911 and reported that the two of them had a verbal dispute, according to the fire marshal's office. She got off the interstate and drove to the 100 block of Hunter Court in Havre de Grace, where city police responded.

When an officer arrived, Goldstein was sitting in the car and a fire was burning inside of it. Officers instructed Goldstein to get out of the car, which he eventually did, and took him into custody. He was then taken to Harford Memorial Hospital for a medical examination, the office reported.

Maryland State Police troopers served an arrest warrant on Aug. 27 and he was taken to the Harford County Detention Center.

Goldstein was released Monday after meeting the conditions of his $10,000 bond, according to the fire marshal's office.

Court records do not indicate an attorney for Goldstein. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27 in Harford County District Court, according to electronic court records.