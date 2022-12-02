Massachusetts man charged sexually assaulting teen

Dec. 2—SOUTH WINDSOR — Local police have charged a Springfield, Massachusetts, man with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over the course of several months.

Michael Luciano, 20, was charged with risk of injury to a child, five counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16, and five counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The charges stem from a September investigation in which police determined that he met the girl online in October 2021, which resulted in a physical relationship.

Luciano turned himself in to police and was held on a $75,000 surety bond. He was expected to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.