Massachusetts man charged with sharing online sexual images with a child

Apr. 7—A Massachusetts man who was recently released from jail in that state has been arrested by Nashua police for a 2018 crime that involved sharing online sexual images with a child.

Marc Reposa, 54, of Mansfield, Mass., has been extradited to New Hampshire and charged with prohibited uses of computer services, a Class A felony, according to a news release from Nashua police.

The case goes back to March of 2018, when Nashua police got a report that a girl had been communicating online with an adult male. Detectives learned that sexually explicit videos and images had been shared, and they obtained an arrest warrant for Reposa, police said.

About a month later, Reposa was arrested by Massachusetts authorities and incarcerated there on unrelated charges, the news release said. When his sentence was completed there, he was arrested by New Hampshire officials in connection with the 2018 case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.