Massachusetts man convicted of sex crimes

Feb. 26—AUBURN — A jury found a Massachusetts man guilty Thursday of four sex crimes involving a girl younger than 12.

David P. Hunt Jr., 40, of Taunton, Massachusetts, was convicted of two counts of gross sexual assault, crimes that allow the judge to sentence him to "any term of years."

Maine law requires the court to begin the sentencing analysis with a basic sentence of at least 20 years and can deviate from that number depending on the aggravating and mitigating circumstances.

Hunt also was found guilty of two counts of unlawful sexual contact; each carrying a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Hunt on the charges in 2018.

It took a jury less than an hour to deliberate before reaching its verdict after a three-day trial this week.

Jurors heard testimony that Hunt sexually assaulted the girl for a number of years while she was under the age of 12, including assaults in Auburn in 2009.

The case was investigated by the Auburn Police Department and a law enforcement agency in Massachusetts in a municipality where additional sexual assaults occurred.

The girl testified at trial; Hunt did not.

Hunt is being held without bail at the Androscoggin County Jail pending sentencing. A date has not been set.

He will be on lifetime supervised release after serving his prison term. He also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Bozeman, who prosecuted the case, said Friday, "The state is extremely pleased with the jury's verdict, which came 10 years to the day after these crimes were first reported to law enforcement. This outcome would not have happened if it weren't for the testimony and incredible bravery of the victim throughout this long process. Because of her, and the dedication and perseverance of law enforcement, advocates and the prosecution team, the State of Maine was finally able to obtain justice for this young woman yesterday."

Charges against Hunt for similar criminal conduct involving the same victim are pending in Massachusetts.