Massachusetts man enters insanity plea in partner's death on Short Sands Beach

Mar. 21—A man charged with murder in the death of his domestic partner on a Maine beach last year on Monday pleaded not criminally responsible by reason of insanity.

Jeffrey Buchannan has been in jail for almost a year, since police found Rhonda Pattelena, 35, dead on Short Sands Beach late last March. An autopsy by the state found she had died from blunt force injury to the head.

Police had received several 911 calls about an assault on the beach. Witnesses called to report a man beating and the dragging another person behind some rocks.

Police arrested Buchannan upon arrival at the beach and he was charged with murder hours later. Police said in court records they have video footage of Buchannan striking Pattelena from behind, from nearby businesses' surveillance cameras.

In speaking to detectives after his arrest, Buchannan said he and Pattelena were on the beach together when he saw a man running toward him. He felt threatened, he said, and "blacked out."

Buchannan was convicted of felony kidnapping in 2014, according to records from the Massachusetts Department of Criminal Justice Information Services, and he was released from prison in September 2018. He has other prior convictions in Massachusetts for carrying a dangerous weapon, larceny and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Pattelena and Buchannan, both of Bedford, Massachusetts, had one child together. She had three children and was a medical assistant, studying to become a licensed practical nurse.

Friends, family and organizations specializing in domestic violence outreach gathered at Short Sands Beach for a candlelight vigil about a week after Pattelena's death. A GoFundMe campaign organized at the time by a friend of Pattelena's raised more than $49,000 for her family.

Buchannan's attorney, Jon Gale, said during Buchannan's arraignment hearing Monday in York County Superior Court that he is requesting an independent evaluation of Buchannan.

If the judge were to accept Buchannan's plea, Buchannan would be committed to a state psychiatric hospital for an indefinite period of time.

If Buchannan's case goes to trial and a jury convicts him of murder, he would be sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in state prison.

Attorneys for the state and Buchannan will meet for a status conference with the judge in June to establish next steps.