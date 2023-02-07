Massachusetts man extradited and arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion and kidnapping in Thompson in 2018

A Massachusetts man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping case from 2018 in Thompson, where a man allegedly broke into a home and forced another man to go to an ATM and withdraw money from his accounts at knifepoint, Connecticut State Police said.

Keith Kirk, 31, of Oxford, Massachusetts, was extradited to Connecticut on Feb. 1 from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections on an active warrant charging him in connection with a home invasion and theft in Thompson in September 2018.

The victim alleged that he was kidnapped at knifepoint, driven to two banks and forced to withdraw money before being returned to his residence unharmed. The victim alleged that several items were stolen by the suspect, including his cell phone, state police said.

The victim gave investigators a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the items taken from him. Police in Webster, Massachusetts, located an abandoned car matching the description a month later that had been reported stolen by its owner in Webster prior to the alleged home invasion. Police found an item that was stolen from the victim in a passenger compartment of the car, state police said.

Police submitted evidence, including the item found in the vehicle, for forensic analysis, which connected Kirk to the incident.

When detectives learned Kirk had been in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections since October 2018, they obtained a photo of Kirk for use in a lineup. The victim identified Kirk as the suspect in the lineup, state police said.

Extradition was granted by the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was charged with home invasion, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree larceny, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Kirk is being held in lieu of a $200,000 bond and was arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on Feb. 2. He is scheduled to appear in court next on March 31, according to court records.