Massachusetts man faces extradition after fatal Woonsocket crash

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after the Woonsocket police say he fled the scene of a fatal crash Friday night.

Reed Barbour, 22, of Franklin, was arrested Tuesday by police in Franklin, according to the Woonsocket police.

The two-car crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Main and Providence streets. When police officers arrived, they learned that the driver and a passenger of one vehicle had fled on foot, Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates III said in a press release.

The operator of the other vehicle, Thomas Seuss, 55, of Woonsocket suffered head injuries. A passenger, Brian Blanchette, 39, of Bellingham, Mass., had been ejected from the vehicle and was suffering from multiple injuries, the police said. Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Blanchette was pronounced dead at the hospital.

On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for Barbour, and the Franklin police took him into custody Tuesday, according to Oates. Barbour was held overnight and will be presented to court in Massachusetts for an extradition hearing.

He faces the following charges in Rhode Island: duty to stop in accident resulting in death, duty to stop in accident resulting in serious injury, driving to endanger resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Woonsocket police: Reed Barbou, Franklin MA, fled scene of fatal crash