Oct. 26—COVENTRY — Police arrested a Springfield man suffering from a "mental health episode" Friday after several residents reported seeing him with a gun outside a Merrow Road apartment complex.

Officers responded with helmets and drawn rifles, but the man, Ryand Bertrand, 36, followed all of their commands and was taken into custody without any violence, police said.

Officers located a .45-caliber handgun and ammunition on the ground nearby, along with a police-style baton and a pair of handcuffs.

According to police, a resident of the complex said she and Bertrand got into a confrontation in her apartment. She was able to get outside and told a neighbor to call 911 after Bertrand began loading a gun.

Bertrand is facing a number of charges, including first-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is free on $50,000 bond and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Nov. 1.Massachusetts man faces gun and threatening charges

