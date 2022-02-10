Massachusetts man gets prison time for role in $32K grandparent scam

Feb. 9—A Massachusetts man will serve between two and five years in prison for his role in grandparent scams that defrauded two elderly New Hampshire residents, the Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday.

Starlyn Javier Lara Pimental, 27, of Roxbury, Mass., pleaded guilty in August in Cheshire County Superior Court to one Class A felony count of theft by deception as principal/accomplice and one Class A felony count of attempted theft by deception.

Keene police arrested Pimental on Nov. 4, 2020, as he attempted to pick up $32,000 in cash from an elderly victim. The day before, one of Pimental's co-conspirators called and falsely told the victim that their grandchild had been in a car crash that resulted in the death of another, according to a news release. The victim was told they need to pay $32,000.

Investigators found that on Oct. 29, 2020, Pimental obtained $18,000 in cash from an elderly victim in Nashua. A co-conspirator called and falsely told the victim that their grandchild was arrested after a crash and the victim would need to pay $18,000 in cash for the grandchild's release, according to the release.

Pimental previously paid $8,000 in restitution prior to his sentencing.

pfeely@unionleader.com