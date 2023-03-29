Massachusetts man indicted on murder charges for Apple store crash

A Massachusetts man was indicted Tuesday on murder charges for driving an SUV through an Apple Store's plate glass storefront window in November, killing one person and seriously injuring 22 others.

Bradley Rein, 53, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on one count of second-degree murder and one count of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation for the killing of Kevin Bradley, 65, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The grand jury also voted to indict Rein on one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for injuring 22 other people in the November crash.

On Nov. 21, Hingham Police received 911 calls about a car crashing into a storefront window at an Apple Store, where multiple people suffered injuries.

MAN WHO CRASHED INTO MASSACHUSETTS APPLE STORE, KILLING 1, OUT ON BAIL

First responders arrived at the scene to bystanders rendering first aid to victims who sustained significant injuries. Victims with varying levels of injuries were transported to a hospital for treatment.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

DRIVER IN DEADLY MASSACHUSETTS APPLE STORE CRASH SAYS HIS FOOT GOT ‘STUCK ON THE ACCELERATOR,’ ATTORNEY SAYS

Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to the indictments, Rein was driving his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when he crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store. He told police his foot got stuck on the accelerator pedal, causing him to crash the vehicle.

Bradley Rein drove an SUV through an Apple Store's storefront window in November, killing one person and seriously injuring 22 others.

He has been ordered not to operate a motor vehicle and must receive approval to travel out of the state for any reason.

Rein will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a later date. He was already facing charges out of Hingham District Court