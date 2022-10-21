Massachusetts man and local magician arrested for child pornography

A Sutton, Mass. man who has worked as a magician for over 20 years, performing for children as young as kindergarten age, was arrested Friday on a child pornography charge.

Scott Jameson, 45, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography after federal authorities were contacted by a Cambodian Non-Governmental Organization that reported that Jameson possibly engaged in inappropriate behavior with minors in Cambodia.

According to the report, Jameson was allegedly observed interacting with a young Cambodian boy at a park and allegedly slept in bed with two pre-teen boys on more than one occasion. However, they did not report any sexual abuse.

These reports come after federal authorities were notified of Jameson’s dual citizenship in Ireland and his recent trip to Cambodia on Aug. 28, 2022.

Upon his return to the United States on Oct. 19, Jameson was stopped at Logan Airport where agents conducted a search of his belongings and located a video that appears to have been produced during his most recent trip to Cambodia, depicting the genitals of a young boy, 5-7 years old.

According to authorities, a second device was located which contained over 100 images of apparent child pornography, including an image depicting a boy approximately 8-10 years old, nude from the waist down.

During an interview with law enforcement, Jameson allegedly stated that he has worked as a magician for over 20 years, regularly performing at libraries and private and family events across New England usually for children as young as kindergarten age and up to the eighth grade.

Jameson is scheduled to appear in Boston federal court at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

“The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW